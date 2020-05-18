BREAKING: Nigerian Government Quarantines British Crew Who Illegally Conducted Commercial Flight Into Nigeria

The Nigerian Government on Monday announced that it had placed crew members of Flairjet, a British airline company, who illegally conducted commercial flights into the country.

On Sunday, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that the government had impounded the aircraft for violating the ban on all commercial flights operations.

Sirika while speaking during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday said, “There is a company called Flairjet. I want to apologise that I tweeted in the afternoon (on Sunday) when the fasting was biting harder and we verified this as Flair Aviation. The correct name is Flairjet and it is a UK registered company.

“They have an aircraft, Legacy 600, and the registration number of the aircraft is GPRFX. Their business address is Business Aviation Centre, Terminal Road, Birmingham International Airport, West Midlands and their code is B26QN.

“This company applied severally as to operate humanitarian flights and we did approve. It is very clear at the beginning of this exercise that we defined what those flights should be: essential flights basically – cargo, medical evacuation, medical supplies, and so on and so forth.

“Unfortunately, this company decided to become commercial in their service, charging money and flying people in and out. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft Conducting Commercial Flights

“In the first place, the whole essence of a lockdown is to ensure there is no movement of persons freely because this COVID-19 we are all spending sleepless nights for happened because somebody travelled abroad. So, we believe this shouldn’t happen.

“Current status, we are investigating the matter right now, it would finish very soon. The crew is British nationals. The pilots are subjected to 14 days quarantine at the moment while the investigation goes on. Whatever is there in our laws will be applied to the fullest.”