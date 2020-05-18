BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Victory Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Dismisses SDP’s Petition

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Natasha Akpoti, challenging the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the last poll.

In a ruling, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama, awarded the cost of N100,000 to be paid by each of the two petitioners to each of the three respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC and Bello. 

The total costs to be paid by the petitioners amount to N600,000.

The three-man panel has yet to fix a date for the judgment of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Musa Wada.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

