Coronavirus: Ghana, Lebanon, Others Named Among Countries With Best Response

Ghana, Lebanon, Costa Rica, Vietnam, and New Zealand have been hailed as the countries with the best response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post, in a report, applauded Ghana for the decisive way it has responded to the crisis since it broke out earlier in the year.

In an article titled, "When it comes to coronavirus response, superpowers may need to study smaller nations," The Washington Post names Ghana among smaller nations whose Coronavirus responses have been exemplary.

The Washington Post highlights Ghana's aggressive and effective testing regime as the reason for identifying many cases, and also commended Ghana's front-line health workers for helping the country "respond effectively."

The article also mentioned that the World Health Organisation was studying some of Ghana's Coronavirus techniques, including the potentially time-saving practice of 'pool testing', in which multiple blood samples are tested together and processed separately only if a positive result is found.

Ghana earned another international plaudit last month when the New York Times commended the country for its innovative use of drones to drop samples from remote areas for testing. The newspaper revealed that other countries, including the US and UK, were considering adopting Ghana’s method of using drones in their Coronavirus response.

