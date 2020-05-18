COVID-19: Nigerian Government Bows To Pressure, To Pay Cost Of Citizens Evacuation —Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Nigerian Government has said that the cost of evacuation of its citizens stranded in countries abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic would be borne by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the disclosure on Monday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. 

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama

He said, “After getting all the barrage from all around the world including that we were somehow conspiring with hotels to fleece Nigerians and make money for ourselves and other kinds of accusations, we continue to find the way through.

“They say that two heads are better than one. The Honourable Minister of Environment, Dr Mahmoud Abubakar, called me on Friday and suggested that why not try NNPC and CBN. They have corporate social responsibility funding and I told him I will do that immediately.

“I got in touch with the governor of the CBN and he generously agreed. He said the amount I was talking about is over a billion naira because we have over 4000 Nigerians out there and if over 3000 of them comes back, the cost of feeding and accommodation is over a billion naira that we don’t have. He said he was ready to share the cost with the NNPC.

“I spoke with the GMD of NNPC and he said he was going to consult and thanks be to God today (Monday), he got back to me and he said he was going to meet with the governor of CBN and together they will fund this portion, a very important one, the feeding and accommodation of the evacuees.”
 

