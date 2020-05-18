COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results

Moderna, the biotechnology company leading effort, made the announcement on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

The first COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans has produced positive initial results. 

Moderna, the biotechnology company leading effort, made the announcement on Monday.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said this was based on the results of an initial clinical trial involving eight human test subjects, who were given two doses of the vaccine mRNA-1273 back at the start of March.  

The healthy volunteers then produced antibodies which, when tested in human cells, were found to be able to stop the virus from replicating.

Moderna said the levels of antibodies found also matched the levels discovered in individuals who contracted the virus and later recovered. 

The company also noted that the vaccine was “generally safe and well tolerated” with the only adverse effect coming with one volunteer, who noted redness around the skin where the vaccine was injected. 

The US Food and Drug Administration already gave the company approval to begin the phase two clinical trials, which it plans to launch in July.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Government Arrests Army General, Islamic Cleric For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News FIRS Chair Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Retires Nine Directors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Orders Detention Of Journalist, Family Members Over Poem Read On Radio
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Three Nigerians Stranded In Thailand Airport For Two Months Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Government Arrests Army General, Islamic Cleric For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad