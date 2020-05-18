COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results

The first COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans has produced positive initial results.

Moderna, the biotechnology company leading effort, made the announcement on Monday.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said this was based on the results of an initial clinical trial involving eight human test subjects, who were given two doses of the vaccine mRNA-1273 back at the start of March.

The healthy volunteers then produced antibodies which, when tested in human cells, were found to be able to stop the virus from replicating.

Moderna said the levels of antibodies found also matched the levels discovered in individuals who contracted the virus and later recovered.

The company also noted that the vaccine was “generally safe and well tolerated” with the only adverse effect coming with one volunteer, who noted redness around the skin where the vaccine was injected.

The US Food and Drug Administration already gave the company approval to begin the phase two clinical trials, which it plans to launch in July.



