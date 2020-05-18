Kano Pillars Footballer, Ademola Adeshola David, Allegedly Beats Up Girlfriend For Switching On TV Without Permission

Narrating events that transpired to SaharaReporters on Monday, a source close to the pair said David and his girlfriend (name withheld), who have a son together, have been having issues over his alleged infidelity.

by Saharareporters, New York May 18, 2020

Ademola Adeshola David, a midfielder with Kano Pillars in the Nigerian Professional League, has allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend for switching on the television in their house without his consent.

Narrating events that transpired to SaharaReporters on Monday, a source close to the pair said David and his girlfriend (name withheld), who have a son together, have been having issues over his alleged infidelity.

"There is this lady he always calls and he keeps claiming that she is his friend despite the fact that he keeps chatting to her with love messages. He promised to stop texting her but he never did," the source said, adding that the issue created prolonged tension between the footballer and his girlfriend.
Adeshola David

Trouble however, started when David, who stays in Kano but visits Lagos, refused to babysit while she ran a quick errand.

"She told him to look after their son while she went out quickly but he refused.

"When she called again to notify him of the location of the house key, he told her to stop calling him as her call was unimportant.

"He came back and they didn't speak overnight. On Wednesday morning, he dropped money on the table for her to cook but she didn't touch it. When he came back in the night, he asked her if she cooked and her response was nagative, he asked her to take their son to his mother," a move the source said the victim resisted due to the boys e-learning curriculum. 

"On Thursday, she switched on the TV to watch a programme but he switched it off and went out. His son wanted to watch cartoon, so his girlfriend put it on again which angered him upon his return and he pounced on her with a belt. He vowed to do more," the source said.



The footballer's girlfriend, according to another family source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, has now left their house for fear of being attacked again by the footballer.

When SaharaReporters reached out to David, his number was switched off. 
Idris Malikawa, Media Officer for Kano Pillars, did not respond to calls and a text from our correspondent over the issue when contacted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corruption Lawyers Ask EFCC To Arrest, Probe Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Over Corruption Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: How Newly Appointed Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Supported Killing of Saro-Wiwa, Others By Abacha Regime, Annulment Of June 12, 1993 Election
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Lagos AAC Calls For Prosecution Of State’s Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Over Stealing Of Public Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Deputy, 17 Other Lawmakers Received N80m As Estacode For Attending Five-day Event
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Collected N45m For Christmas Party That Never Held
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason United States Government Told United Nations To Dismiss President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff, Gambari, As Envoy To Myanmar In 2008
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics How Importation Of 15 Chinese Nationals To 'Help' Coronavirus Fight Exposed Nigerian Government’s Insincerity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Gambari: The Slap Next Time By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FIRS Chair Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Retires Nine Directors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Orders Detention Of Journalist, Family Members Over Poem Read On Radio
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Queries Permanent Secretary Of Science Ministry, Bello, Over Alleged Financial Misconduct
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 388 New Cases Of COVID-19
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Who’s The Next Yoruba That Northerners Will Use And Dump In 2023? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad