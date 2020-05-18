Kano Pillars Footballer, Ademola Adeshola David, Allegedly Beats Up Girlfriend For Switching On TV Without Permission

Ademola Adeshola David, a midfielder with Kano Pillars in the Nigerian Professional League, has allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend for switching on the television in their house without his consent.



Narrating events that transpired to SaharaReporters on Monday, a source close to the pair said David and his girlfriend (name withheld), who have a son together, have been having issues over his alleged infidelity.



"There is this lady he always calls and he keeps claiming that she is his friend despite the fact that he keeps chatting to her with love messages. He promised to stop texting her but he never did," the source said, adding that the issue created prolonged tension between the footballer and his girlfriend.

Adeshola David

Trouble however, started when David, who stays in Kano but visits Lagos, refused to babysit while she ran a quick errand.



"She told him to look after their son while she went out quickly but he refused.

"When she called again to notify him of the location of the house key, he told her to stop calling him as her call was unimportant.



"He came back and they didn't speak overnight. On Wednesday morning, he dropped money on the table for her to cook but she didn't touch it. When he came back in the night, he asked her if she cooked and her response was nagative, he asked her to take their son to his mother," a move the source said the victim resisted due to the boys e-learning curriculum.



"On Thursday, she switched on the TV to watch a programme but he switched it off and went out. His son wanted to watch cartoon, so his girlfriend put it on again which angered him upon his return and he pounced on her with a belt. He vowed to do more," the source said.





The footballer's girlfriend, according to another family source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, has now left their house for fear of being attacked again by the footballer.



When SaharaReporters reached out to David, his number was switched off.

Idris Malikawa, Media Officer for Kano Pillars, did not respond to calls and a text from our correspondent over the issue when contacted.