Lockdown: Buhari No Longer Addressing Nigerians Today, Presidency Says

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Monday afternoon announced on Twitter that Buhari was no longer going to address Nigerians on the next decision of the lockdown put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to Adesina, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, will instead offer more information on the lastest development in the fight again the virus.

Adesina said, “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”