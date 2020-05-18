Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account

Babajide, son of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has lashed out at members of the state's House of Assembly following their probe of the N4.3bn discovered in a 'secret' account belonging to Ondo Government.

The governor's son said the lawmakers were making "unnecessary noise" over the money.

He said, "This was from 2018 and the audited report was submitted from the executive to the House since then. Why is it coming up now?

"We all know why. It is all part of the game. This administration must play." Babajide

Babajide also accused the lawmakers of also politicising the N4.3bn in the account and trying to use it as a weapon against the executive ahead of the governorship election later this year.

He said, "I dont think it is a good strategy though. Records are public, there has been two budget defenses, hearings and all that before now and no one thought to bring it up? Was the Chairman of this Committee sleeping on the job all this while?

"We are probing 2018 when we ought to be asking the executive what the plan for a state post COVID is. What happens in 2020 and beyond when there is no more FAAC.

"COVID has obliterated all revenues of all tiers of government. The past is irrelevant. It is the future that matters. We are playing around here. Let us continue to play politics with our future."

According to him, the money upon its discovery in 2018 was rolled into the budget as "cash reserves and rollover fund".

The governor's son also added that 85 per cent of the money was later spent on payment of salaries and arrears of civil servants in the state.

He added, "Maybe that explains why in 2018, more arrears were paid than any other year of this administration not to take away from the Paris club refund."

Chairman, House Committee on Public Account in the State House of Assembly, Ademola Edamisan, said that lawmakers were ready to investigate the root of the money including the accrued interest for 10 years.

He said that the plan was not to witch-hunt anyone.



