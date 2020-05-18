Three Nigerians Stranded In Thailand Airport For Two Months Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

The trio, who first arrived on the 21 and 24 of March respectively, are currently surviving only on provisions from Thai airport authorities.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2020

Three yet-to-be-identified Nigerian men are currently stranded at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand due to COVID-19 restrictions on flights in and out for the country.

Narrating their ordeal on Twitter, Richard Barrow via @RichardBarrow, said the stranded Nigerians have all tested negative to COVID-19. 

He said, "There are three Nigerians trapped at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Two arrived on 21 March on an Emirates flight with the intention to connect to Laos. The other one arrived on 24 March on Etihad with a connection to Myanmar. Unfortunately both of those countries closed their borders. 

"None of them could travel back to Nigeria as that route was closed too. As they didn’t have a visa for Thailand (they were only in transit), they couldn’t enter the country. So, they have been trapped in the airport for nearly two months now. 

"The airport has been providing assistance such as food, drinking water and basic care. Airline staff have been helping them too. They were given a #COVID19 test which was negative."


 

SaharaReporters, New York

