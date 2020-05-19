BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria

The Federal Government has sacked the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Usman Gur Mohammed.

He has been replaced by Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz in acting capacity.

Minister of Power, Mohammed Sale, approved Mohammed’s sack on Tuesday.

Spokesperson to Sule, Aaron Artimas, in a statement, said the minister also confirmed four directors, who had been on acting position in the company for some months.

He said, “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as Managing Director in acting capacity.

“The Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the company for some time.”

