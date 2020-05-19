BREAKING: Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6401.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said, “226 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 131 in Lagos, 25 in Ogun, 15 in Plateau, 11 in Edo, 7 in Kaduna, 6 in Oyo, 5 in FCT, 5 in Adamawa, 4 in Jigawa, 4 in Ebonyi, 4 in Borno, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Enugu and 1 in Bayelsa.

“6401 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria, discharged: 1734, deaths: 192.”