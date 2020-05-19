BREAKING: Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases

"131 in Lagos, 25 in Ogun, 15 in Plateau, 11 in Edo, 7 in Kaduna, 6 in Oyo, 5 in FCT, 5 in Adamawa, 4 in Jigawa, 4 in Ebonyi, 4 in Borno, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Enugu and 1 in Bayelsa."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2020

Nigeria has recorded new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6401.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.  SaharaReporters Media

It said, “226 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 131 in Lagos, 25 in Ogun, 15 in Plateau, 11 in Edo, 7 in Kaduna, 6 in Oyo, 5 in FCT, 5 in Adamawa, 4 in Jigawa, 4 in Ebonyi, 4 in Borno, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Enugu and 1 in Bayelsa.

“6401 cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria, discharged: 1734, deaths: 192.”

