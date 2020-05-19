COVID-19: Do Not Treat Yourself At Home, Health Minister Warns Nigerians

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2020

The Nigerian Government has warned citizens not to self-medicate if they developed symptoms of Coronavirus due to a spike in fatalities linked to home-based solutions and treatments.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Health Minister, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said, “1,644 patients have been treated and discharged from care but we have sadly recorded 191 deaths in 26 states and the FCT. 

“Even though this figure seems low compared to other countries, a disturbing picture emerging from statistics is that not only are most fatalities observed to be linked with preexisting diseases, many are educated, well-to-do people, who chose home-based care, where they develop sudden complication and have to be rushed to hospital. 

“Experience is showing that breathing complications in COVID-19 patients can arise with little or no notice. This is an added reason why all persons should seek medical attention when they test positive.

“Also, we do not at any point support self-medication, and if you hear that anybody is taking self-medication at any time, it is definitely something prescribed by his or her doctor. There are medicines that should not be in your hands normally unless they are prescribed by the doctor.

“There is a study being done about the efficacy of some drugs by five centres in our country and hydroxylchloroquine is one of them. But again, stay with what your doctor has prescribed and do not start self-medicating otherwise you can do serious harm to your own self.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have Received Four Potential COVID-19 Cure Submissions From Nigerians —NAFDAC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gradual Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT Extended By Two Weeks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Kano Muslim Cleric, Sheik Dan Almajiri, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Federal Character Commission Commissioner-designate, Kolo, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Accuse Army Commander In Adamawa Of Making Life Difficult For Them And Family Members
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Yobe Chief Judge, Nabaruma, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad