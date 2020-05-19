Hold Salah Prayers In Your Homes, Islamic Scholars Urge Muslim Faithful

The scholars said this was in compliance with the two-week extension of the gradual easing of the lockdown.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2020

As Muslim faithful across the world prepare to mark the end of Ramadan fast this weekend, Islamic scholars have advised adherents of the religion to observe Eid-El Fitri prayers in their houses and avoid congregation at various prayer grounds.

The scholars said this was in compliance with the two-week extension of the gradual easing of the lockdown.

as announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday.

Director of Muslim Rights Concern, Prof Ishaq Akintola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said Muslim faithful should be role models in observing health protocol in curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on Muslims across the country to observe their prayers in their homes, saying that God can answer prayers anywhere. 

Akintola admonished them to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri in a limited way and avoid unnecessary gathering.

He said, "As we know that it affected Easter and it was celebrated in a limited way and in the same manner the Muslims should celebrate Eid-el-Fitri in a limited way. Our prayers can still be done inside our houses. We are complying and want others to do so.

"If we say we want to go out and congregate, we would endanger our own lives and other Nigerians because after the prayer, we are still going back to the society." 

The Islamic scholar said disobedience to government in Islam is a sin, adding that the battle is for the whole mankind and humanity to come together to win the war against the virus.

On his own part, National Cheif Imam, Al-habibiyyah Islamic Society, Fuad Adeyemi, said the outbreak of COVID-19 had broadened and enriched  their belief in the act of giving to the needy.

He said they had cultivated the habit of giving foodstuff and cash to the poor before the outbreak of the virus as part of their religion obligations. 

Adeyemi explained that the reward of praying was the same anywhere in the world and the mosque can be anywhere so far it was not in the toilet or burial ground.

He called on government to create more awareness and ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown order for erring religious leaders fond of flouting the rules.

Recall that Christians in most parts of the world celebrated Easter in their houses as churches were closed and annual pilgrimages cancelled as a result of the lockdown.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Boko Haram And IGP Mohammed D. Abubakar: Unanswered Questions For President Jonathan.
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Islam Islamic Scholar Opens Doors To First Gay-Friendly Mosque In South Africa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Suicide Bombers Kill More Than 20 Shi'ite Muslims Trekking From Kano To Zaria
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion One Muslimâ€™s Thoughts On Al Qaeda's First Strike In Ivory Coast By Sami Disu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Intelligence Sources Warn Buhari Of Impending Religious Crisis
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Resettled Konduga Residents Hold First Eid Mubarak Prayer In 3 Years
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Sanctions Chris Oyakhilome Over Controversial Comments On Coronavirus, 5G Network
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Kano Muslim Cleric, Sheik Dan Almajiri, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Federal Character Commission Commissioner-designate, Kolo, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only One COVID-19 Test Done In Kogi, Seven In Cross Rivers, Says NCDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Accuse Army Commander In Adamawa Of Making Life Difficult For Them And Family Members
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Yobe Chief Judge, Nabaruma, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Tested On Human Yields Positive Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad