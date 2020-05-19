Nigeria's Federal Character Commission Commissioner-designate, Kolo, Is Dead

According to a family source, Kolo died on Tuesday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

by Saharareporters, New York May 19, 2020

A Commissioner-designate of Federal Character Commission from Kwara State, Mr James Kolo, died on Tuesday morning in his Ilorin home.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Nigerian Senate on April 28 named the late Kolo and 37 other persons to the board of the FCC.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday commiserated with the Patigi community and the All Progressives Congress family over Kolo’s death.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr Kolo after recently falling ill. 

"He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.
 

Saharareporters, New York

