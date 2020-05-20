Civil Society Organisations In Delta State Condemn Proposed Bill On Infectious Disease Control

Civil society organisations in Delta State have taken a swipe at the National Assembly by condemning the proposed bill on infectious disease control, describing it as anti-human.



Addressing journalists in Asaba, the state capital, on Tuesday, leaders of the civil society called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill.



The CSOs while saying the bill might infringe on fundamental rights of citizens, stated that there was no need for a new bill as Nigeria had existing laws like the Quarantine Act and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control Law covering such eventualities.





The groups called on the National Assembly to make it open after the lockdown so that Nigerians including the CSOs could make their voices heard as there was no need to pass the bill in a hurry.



"Section 16 of the bill is a very dubious instrument against religious and social organizations. It says if in the opinion of the DG any building is deemed overcrowded, the DG can make an order dispersing the crowd and anybody who goes in, commits an offence.

"How do you opine or conclude that the gathering is likely to expose occupants to infectious diseases? This is worrisome," the groups said.



The groups also faulted Sections 20, 30, 46, 47, 53, 55, 71 and others, which they described as critically infringing on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and warned the National Assembly to do the needful by listening and adhering to the voices of Nigerians.