Civil Society Organisations In Delta State Condemn Proposed Bill On Infectious Disease Control

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the state capital, on Tuesday, leaders of the civil society called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

Civil society organisations in Delta State have taken a swipe at the National Assembly by condemning the proposed bill on infectious disease control, describing it as anti-human.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the state capital, on Tuesday, leaders of the civil society called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill.

The CSOs while saying the bill might infringe on fundamental rights of citizens, stated that there was no need for a new bill as Nigeria had existing laws like the Quarantine Act and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control Law covering such eventualities. 



The groups called on the National Assembly to make it open after the lockdown so that Nigerians including the CSOs could make their voices heard as there was no need to pass the bill in a hurry.

"Section 16 of the bill is a very dubious instrument against religious and social organizations. It says if in the opinion of the DG any building is deemed overcrowded, the DG can make an order dispersing the crowd and anybody who goes in, commits an offence. 
"How do you opine or conclude that the gathering is likely to expose occupants to infectious diseases? This is worrisome," the groups said.

The groups also faulted Sections 20, 30, 46, 47, 53, 55, 71 and others, which they described as critically infringing on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and warned the National Assembly to do the needful by listening and adhering to the voices of Nigerians.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ondo Governor's Son, Babajide, Accuses Lawmakers Of Making "Noise" Over N4.3bn Found In 'Secret' Account
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria's Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity PFN Reacts As Nigerians Knock Ibiyeomie Over Comments On Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Sacks Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Dokpesi Asks AIT, Raypower To Pull Down Comment On COVID-19, Son Expresses Disappointment, Vows Not To Grant Interview To Both Media Houses Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: T Pumpy: Abuja Estate Developers Announce 50% Discount, Slash Price To N1.75m Per Plot
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Abuja Court To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria's Senate Over Forgery In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NIM Warns Banks Against Giving Loans To Kogi Government, Advises Judges To Shun Bribe From State Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Doctors Accuse Governor Bello Of Frustrating Efforts To Test Patients With COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Governor, Makinde, Reveals Identity Of Company With Large COVID-19 Cases As Six More Staff Test Positive For Virus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Curfew: IGP Ignores Buhari’s Directive, Bars Journalists, Doctors, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad