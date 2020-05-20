COVID-19: Extension Of Lockdown Not Punitive —SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians that the decision to extend the lockdown was not punitive.

Mustapha stated this at the PTF on COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja, adding that there was a need to balance between safety and economic considerations before reopening the economy.

He said, "I wish to repeat that the decision is not punitive. We share your pains and also share your concerns, however, our future remains in our hands and compliance is one of the keys to opening that future. Boss Mustapha

“As we go into the first week of the extension of phase one under the eased lockdown regime, we appeal once more to everyone, to diligently comply with measures put in place.”

He said of particular importance was the need to obey the curfew, ban on interstate travels, observe physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, observe personal and respiratory hygiene and align with the policy on the use of face masks.

He added that the two additional weeks should be utilised by businesses, offices, professional bodies, places of worship, educational institutions awaiting reopening to plan and adopt new strategies under a COVID-19 era.

Mustapha stated that specific directives had been issued to security agencies to strictly enforce the measures while admonishing Nigerians to observe the restrictions in full.

He assured essential workersnsuch as the front line medical personnel, the media, environmental health workers, farmers and agro-related service providers, oil and gas services, aviation, the power sector and others of adequate protection.

He however, urged them to always go with their means of identification.