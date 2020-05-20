COVID-19: FAAN Announces Reduction In Staff Salary From May

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has announced a reduction in salary of staff from May 2020.

In an internal circular to all staff, M.D. Musa, General Manager, Administration, FAAN, said the reduction was due to the drop in revenue caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The circular reads, “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID-19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff from May 2020.

"However, as soon as the revenue situation improves, the balance will be paid.”

Reacting to the reduction in salary, the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria rejected the slash in salary, urging FAAN to call a meeting where fresh decision would be taken concerning salary modalities.

The union in a joint statement by its General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu and Comrade Frances Akinjole, respectively in Lagos said, “We are indeed amazed and disturbed by management's unilateral decision despite our agreement of inviting the union leaders before any decision could be taken.

"If such affront could be willfully meted out to a component of the staff conditions of service without the knowledge of the national union, which is a party to the agreement, it portends to a possibility of waking up one day to find the COS document clandestinely reviewed.

“If within 24 hours an urgent meeting with inion is not called, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony and the consequences which may arise shall be put onto your doorsteps.”

Displeased by the reduction in salary, some staff of the airport said the management had no reason for the reduction, saying some flights were still in operation.

They also said since the outbreak, they had been working daily despite the minimal protection being given to workers against the virus.

“The reduction in salary is not fair to us as staff resume every day.

“Safety protocol put in place at the airport is not adequate as management doesn’t provide staff with face mask, and hand sanitizers are not at all terminals and units.

“Also, some of their staff were exposed to a known COVID-19 case and were not tested and not allowed to be isolated as they were ordered to keep coming to work.

“Cargo flight, chartered flight and evacuation flights are operating and they are still collecting fares at the toll Gates,” a staff said in protest of the salary reduction.

Another staff said it was still early for FAAN to reduce salary due to the income being generated.

“FAAN is a Grade A parastatal but staff are not being paid in line with the salary scale of Grade A parastatal.

“We are not being paid with Grade A salary scale ut our staff are beingCOVID-19: FAAN Announces Reduction In Staff Salary From May

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has announced a reduction in salary of its staff from May 2020.

In an internal circular to all staff, M.D. Musa, General Management, Administration, FAAN said the reduction is due to the drop in revenue generated to the impact of COVID-19.

“This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID-19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff from May 2020. However, as soon as the revenue situation improves, the balance will be paid,” the notice reads.

Reacting to the reduction in salary, the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ARSSSAN) rejected the slash in salary urging FAAN to call a meeting where fresh decision would be taken concerning salary modalities.

The union in a joint statement by its General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu and Comrade Frances Akinjole, respectively in Lagos said: “We are indeed amazed and disturbed by Management unilateral decision, despite our agreement of inviting the Union leaders before any decision could be taken. If such affront could be willfully mete out to a component Of the staff Conditions Of Service (COS) without the knowledge Of the National Union Which is a party to the agreement, it portends to a possibility of waking up one day to find the COS document clandestinely reviewed.

“If within Twenty-Four(24) hours an urgent meeting with Union is not called, we cannot guarantee Industrial harmony and the consequences which may arise shall be put onto your doorsteps.”

Displeased by the reduction in salary, some staff of the airport said the management has no reason for the reduction saying some flights are still in operation.

They also said since the outbreak, they have been working daily despite the minimal protection being given to workers against the virus.

“The reduction in salary is not fair to us as staff resume every day.

“It would interest you to know that safety protocol put in place at the airport is not adequate as management doesn’t provide staff with facemask, and hand sanitizers are not at all terminals and units.

“Also, some of their staff were exposed to a known COVID-19 case and were not tested and not allowed to be isolated as they were ordered to keep coming to work.

“Cargo flight, chartered flight and evacuation flights are operating and they are still collecting fares at the Toll Gates,” a staff said in protest of the salary reduction.

Another staff said it is still early for FAAN to reduce salary due to the income being generated.

He said, “FAAN is a Grade A parastatal but staff are not being paid in line with the salary scale of Grade A parastatal.

“We are not being paid with Grade A salary scale up our staff are being given a stipend. Management use staff for over-bloated projects through their cronies."