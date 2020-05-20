National Human Rights Commission Investigates Killing of UniJos Student By Nigerian Army

The Commission described the killing of Rinji as inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended and other international human rights instruments to which Nigeria was a party.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2020

The National Human Rights  Commission said it had launched an investigation into the gruesome killing of a young University of Jos undergraduate, Rinji Peter Bala,  allegedly by security operatives along Zaria Road, Jos, Plateau State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said he had directed the Jos office of the Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man with a veiw to bringing the perpetrators to book. 

He appealed to the members of the public to remain calm and vowed that all those involved in the destardly act will be fished out and brought book. 

The statement reads, “This is in line with the commission’s mandate of monitoring and investigating all alleged cases of human rights violations in the country and seek appropriate redress and remedies for victims. 

"At the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown,  the NHRC has been working with relevant CSOs and members of the public in monitoring and documenting human rights violations by law enforcement agencies. Between 31st March and 4th May 2020, the commission documented a total of 209 rights violations bordering on extra-judicial killings, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment."

