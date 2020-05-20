Nigerian Government Approves N118m For Completion Of Ose-Awka Bridge In Anambra State

The Nigerian Government has approved the disbursement of N118m towards the completion of the Ose-Awka Bridge in Anambra State.

The approval was announced at the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He said, “The Minister of Works presented a memorandum for the augmentation of the contract for the construction of Ose-Akwa Bridge in Anambra State.

“This contract was awarded to Messrs Horizon Construction Company Limited in the sum of N896.9m.

“It is actually for the construction of a 90-metre long bridge with two-kilometre approach and the completion period is 12 months.

“It is important to note that this contract has already attained 87.9 per cent completion but was stalled in 2012 after 90-metre Bridge had been constructed.

“The lapse in time and period has made the contract rate to be reviewed.

“So, accordingly Messrs Horizon Construction submitted augmentation for a repair job in the sum of N160m which was more than 15 per cent; so it had to go through due process.

“Having sought and obtained presidential approval, the contract was finally approved and augmented by the sum of N118m, thereby reversing the total contract to N1.14bn.’’

