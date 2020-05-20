REVEALED: 88 'Ghost Workers' Receive N48.2m Car Loan In Ondo

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have again uncovered how 88 "ghost workers" in the state received the total sum of N 48, 210, 000 as loans for cars in 2018.

This was discovered through an audit report submitted to the House of Assembly in 2019 by the Office of the State Auditor-General.

It was learnt on Tuesday that the report was submitted to the Assembly Committee on Public Account.

SaharaReporters gathered that the same committee was looking into other financial impropriety discovered in the treasury of the state. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

According to the audit report, some beneficiaries of the loan got double amounts for car while 86 persons collected loans above what they were qualified for.

Part of the audit report also revealed that the sum of N 9, 750, 000 was fraudulently disbursed to16 non-public officers between October and December 2018.

It was through the audit report that the lawmakers learnt that the sum of N4.3bn was stashed in a 'secret' account for over 10 years.

Also, further investigations into the audit report showed that a total sum of N 38, 460, 000 was given to 66 persons whose names could not be found on the salary payment register of the state.

It was gathered that beneficiaries of this fund were not employees of the state government while most of the disbursements were done without regard to due process.

According to documents, those responsible for the signing of the bank confirmation schedules for cheques issued in respect of the disbursement include the Director, Treasury Service, Mr. Akinsanmi T. R and Mr. Jegede E.D, Head Car Loan Unit.