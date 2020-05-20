Rwanda Deploys Robot To Monitor Recovery Of COVID-19 Patients

Rwanda has deployed robots to support the treatment of COVID-19 cases in the country as part of moves to reduce exposure of health workers to the virus.

The robots named Akazuba, Ikirezi, Mwiza, Ngabo and Urumuri will also help in storing medical records of patients, eliminating paper-based filing systems in the country.

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre in a tweet said the move was also targeted at making the resolution of Coronavirus cases in the country efficient.

Rwanda’s Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said, “The infectious nature of COVID-19 calls for technological innovations to tackle the pandemic. This is why Rwanda has introduced robots, drones among high-tech initiatives to enhance efficiency in the fight.”

RBC Director-General, Sabin Nsanzimana, said, “There is no better cause than investing in health. These robots will reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 among health workers and facilitate the transition from paper-based patient files to digital records at the Rwanda Ministry of Health.”

