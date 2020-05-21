13 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different isolation centres in Lagos State.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, made the announcement on Thursday.

He said the discharged patients, nine males and four females, were discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa, Lekki, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation centres.

A tweet from him reads, “Update by the Incident Commander, Governor ‪@jidesanwoolu.

“Today, 13 more ‪#COVID19Lagos patients; 9 males and 4 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (Landmark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 1 from the Onikan, 4 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 3 from Lekki and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered.

“With this, the number of ‪#COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 662.”



