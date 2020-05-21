BREAKING: FAAN Reverses Reduction In May Salary For Staff

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has reversed its decision to reduce the salary of staff from the month of May 2020.

The reversal follows outrage and a meeting by FAAN and airport workers’ union comprising of Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday.

Announcing the reversal, the unions in a joint statement said all airport workers would receive full payment in the month of May.

The statement reads, “Full payment of May salary across all grade levels.

“While subsequent months will be subject to improvement in revenue generation.”

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported the payment of half salary in the month of March, an announcement that caused outrage within the staff.

Some staff of the airport said the management had no reason for the reduction, saying some flights were still in operation.

They also said since the outbreak, they had been working daily despite the minimal protection being given to workers against the virus.

“The reduction in salary is not fair to us as staff resume every day. See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: FAAN Announces Reduction In Staff Salary From May

“Safety protocol put in place at the airport is not adequate as management doesn’t provide staff with face mask and hand sanitizers are not at all terminals and units.

“Cargo flight, chartered flight and evacuation flights are operating and they are still collecting fares at the toll gates,” a staff said in protest of the salary reduction.