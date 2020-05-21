Court Grants Bail To Chinese Nationals Who Allegedly Offered EFCC Officer N100m Bribe

A high court in Sokoto State has granted bail to two Chinese citizens accused of offering N50m bribe to an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The N50m, which is in the custody of the EFCC, is said to be the first tranche of the alleged N100m bribe offered the agency official.

Mr Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and offering bribe to the commission’s zonal head.

Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, who is also the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, granted the accused persons bail on Thursday.

He said the respondents had not been able to dislodge the presumption of innocence of the accused.

The term of the bail demands the accused to submit N5m each and two sureties in like sum, one of which must be resident in Sokoto and have a landed property that has a certificate of occupancy.

The judge also asked the accused persons to submit their international passports with the Chief Registrar of the court while demanding them to undertake that they would not travel out of the country throughout the duration of the trial.