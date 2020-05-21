COVID-19: Jama'atu Nasril Islam Asks Muslims To Observe Eid-el-Fitr Prayers At Home

Jama’atu Nasril Islam has asked all Muslims in Nigeria to shun congregational worship by observeing Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



JNI in statement on Thursday by it's Secretary General, Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said Muslim faithful in states where the ban on public worship had been lifted must take adequate precautions to avoid getting or spreading the virus.



The statement reads, "Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended. Muslims



"That Eid-el-Fitr prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her at home.

"However, in states where governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers. In this case neighborhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary."