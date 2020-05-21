COVID-19: Ten Infected AKTH Staff Still In Kano Isolation Centre

The Kano Government on Thursday said that 10 of the 50 health workers infected with COVID-19 at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital were still in the state’s isolation centre.

Assistant Director, Information and Public Affairs at the hospital, Hauwa Mohammed, said in a statement that the other 40 staff had been discharged after testing negative.

The statement reads, “It is really a thing of joy to share with you that the review on the tests conducted on those workers who were infected with COVID-19 some weeks ago and put in isolation has just been forwarded to me and 40 of them tested negative, no death recorded.”

Kano State has recorded several undocumented deaths since the virus first entered the state on April 11.

The NCDC has however, not given explanation as to the reason behind these sudden deaths, leaving room for continued speculation.