COVID-19: Ten Infected AKTH Staff Still In Kano Isolation Centre

Assistant Director, Information and Public Affairs at the hospital, Hauwa Mohammed, said in a statement that the other 40 staff had been discharged after testing negative.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

The Kano Government on Thursday said that 10 of the 50 health workers infected with COVID-19 at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital were still in the state’s isolation centre.

Assistant Director, Information and Public Affairs at the hospital, Hauwa Mohammed, said in a statement that the other 40 staff had been discharged after testing negative.

The statement reads, “It is really a thing of joy to share with you that the review on the tests conducted on those workers who were infected with COVID-19 some weeks ago and put in isolation has just been forwarded to me and 40 of them tested negative, no death recorded.” 

Kano State has recorded several undocumented deaths since the virus first entered the state on April 11.

The NCDC has however, not given explanation as to the reason behind these sudden deaths, leaving room for continued speculation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Northern Governors Ask President Buhari For Special Fund To Combat Spread Of COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK To Invest £20m In Africa’s Anti-COVID-19 Fund
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Congregation, Eid Prayers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FAAN Reverses Reduction In May Salary For Staff
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Second Term Ticket Deal Was Reached With Obaseki, Akeredolu, Odigie-Oyegun Claims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Writes Petition Against NIGCOMSAT Managing Director Over Gross Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Community Residents Decry Demolition Of Houses By Air Force Personnel Hired By UNILAG ‘Lecturer’, Husband
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad