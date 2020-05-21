Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison

A federal high court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has sentenced Yinusa Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment over the abduction, rape and impregnating of Ese Oruru, a teenage girl.

In 2015, 13-year-old Oruru was abducted, raped and impregnated by Yunusa Dahiru, a man presumably old enough to be her father.

The man later took her away to Kano State where she was later rescued in the palace of the Emir of Kano.

The incident led to national outrage in 2015 with calls for more of forcefully married teenagers in the Northern part of the country to be freed.

Presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, acquitted the accused on the first count but convicted Dahiru on the remaining four charges.

The judge ruled that the sentence will run consecutively.z

See Also Legal Ese Oruru Testifies On Abduction, Sexual Exploitation On Camera