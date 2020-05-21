Kogi Resident Doctors Agitated Over Non-testing Of Suspected COVID-19 Cases

He made the revelation in reaction to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that Kogi had sent in only one sample since COVID-19 found its way into Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2020

Resident doctors in Kogi State are worried by the lack of testing in the state.

This was disclosed by Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in the state, Kabir Zubair.

He made the revelation in reaction to the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that Kogi had sent in only one sample since COVID-19 found its way into Nigeria.  Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

He added that doctors had been receiving suspected patients and have been unable to conduct laboratory tests on them.

He said, “Although no confirmed case has been reported in Kogi State till date, a number of suspected cases have been attended to at FMC Lokoja and members of ARD are among the first to attend to these patients and as such, they might be exposed to the highly contagious COVID-19.

“The NMA is aware that they have become agitated and apprehensive in the last few months due to the community spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“As a clinician, standard practice demands that the moment you have a clinical suspicion of infectious diseases, the ideal thing is to carry out laboratory confirmation.

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease responsible for the ongoing global pandemic. In Nigeria, new cases are reported daily and community spread is accelerating. This is the reason why members of ARD are agitated as testing for COVID-19 has remained a challenge in the state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FAAN Reverses Reduction In May Salary For Staff
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Second Term Ticket Deal Was Reached With Obaseki, Akeredolu, Odigie-Oyegun Claims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Writes Petition Against NIGCOMSAT Managing Director Over Gross Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Community Residents Decry Demolition Of Houses By Air Force Personnel Hired By UNILAG ‘Lecturer’, Husband
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad