New Director-General Of SEC, Yuguda, Urged To Promote Growth Of Nigerian Economy

Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission, Lamido Yuguda, has been urged to work hard towards the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Giving the admonition in a statement, a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Trust Bank, Jibrin Muhammad Barde, expressed confidence in the ability of Yuguda to perform in his new role, adding that he must work hard to ensure the continued growth of Nigeria’s economy especially following the lockdown of the country for almost two months now as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter asked the Senate to confirm Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari also sought confirmation of three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the SEC.

According to the Nigerian Senate, the three nominees will be referred to the appropriate committee for screening on another legislative day.

