Northern Governors Ask President Buhari For Special Fund To Combat Spread Of COVID-19

The Northern Governors Forum has asked for special fund from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

President Buhari had approved N10bn for Lagos.

In a communique issued after the Northern Governors Forum held a teleconference on Wednesday, the governors said their states have 54 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in the country and appealed for special relief. Northern Governors

The meeting was presided over by Simon Lalong, Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State.

“The governors also maintained their earlier decision to purchase COVID-19 Mobile Testing Vans which have already been ordered to boost testing of more citizens especially in the rural areas.

“On enforcing closure of inter-state boundary roads, the Northern governors again expressed disappointment that despite several measures taken, including Presidential orders, there are still violations where people move from one State to another through compromise and use of illegal routes.

“The forum resolved to continue their appeal to the Federal Government for support to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, as the Northern region now has about 54 per cent of the national cases and 70 per cent of new infections,” the communique read.