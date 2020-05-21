One Killed, Several Persons Injured In Otedola Bridge Accident

by Saharareporters, New York May 21, 2020

A fatal accident has occurred on Otedola Bridge around Berger area of Lagos State, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The accident happened on Thursday morning around Mobil petrol station inward Berger and claimed the life of an unidentified woman.

Though the immediate cause of the accident could not be ascertained as at the time of this report, an eyewitness said a loaded tanker lost control and rammed into an inter-state commercial bus.

“A woman died and her body had been taken to the mortuary,” the eyewitness said.

