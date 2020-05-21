Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In Ekiti

A 75-year-old woman has died of Coronavirus-related complications in Ekiti State.
This was disclosed by the state government in a tweet on Thursday.
With the new fatality, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to two in the state.
“We can confirm that one of the samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control-accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the #COVID-19 virus infection.
“The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications of the virus,” it tweeted.
