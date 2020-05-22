BREAKING: President Buhari Signs Executive Order Implementing Financial Autonomy For States Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to states legislature and judiciary in Nigeria.

He made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

He said, "Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and judiciary.

"This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria."