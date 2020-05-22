COVID-19: Delta Government Receives Relief Items To Support Vulnerable Households

Relations Manager of Presco Plc, Tony Uwajeh, who delivered the items on behalf of the company, said a total of 1,000 pieces of 5-litre jerry cans of vegetable oil in 250 cartons were delivered to the Delta State Government as part of their support for vulnerable residents.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2020

The Delta State Government has received some relief items from Presco Plc, a vegetable oils and fats producer, to help vulnerable households cushion the effects of Coronavirus outbreak in the state. 

Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Mofe Pera, who received the items on behalf of the state government, said that they would ensure equitable distribution among families and individuals across various communities, who need the items the most.

He added that the state government had been receiving relief items from well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations since the outbreak of the pandemic, adding that they were open to more of such in order to soften the effects of the crisis on the people. 

Relations Manager of Presco Plc, Tony Uwajeh, who delivered the items on behalf of the company, said a total of 1,000 pieces of 5-litre jerry cans of vegetable oil in 250 cartons were delivered to the Delta State Government as part of their support for vulnerable residents.

Uwajeh stated that being a period of global crisis, they felt the need to render support in the best ways they can as government alone could not do everything. 

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, many households and individuals have lost sources of income, making daily survival quite difficult for many. 

Already, the United Nations World Food Programme has estimated that about 265 million people around the world could face acute hunger by the end of this year as a result of the pandemic. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Twenty-seven More Workers In Oyo Company Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Aregbesola Speaks On Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ten Family Members, Eight Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK To Invest £20m In Africa’s Anti-COVID-19 Fund
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Drags Police Officer To Court For Sleeping With His Wife, Torturing Him
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Domestic Violence In Nigeria: Men Are Victims Too By Yewande Adeleke
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Second Term Ticket Deal Was Reached With Obaseki, Akeredolu, Odigie-Oyegun Claims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Finance COVID-19: Nigerian States To Get $1.5bn From World Bank, Says Finance Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad