COVID-19: IGP Warns Against Mass Gathering During Eid el-Fitr In Nigeria, Vows To Enforce Orders

The IGP, who advised Nigerians to go about their Eid el-Fitr celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowed to leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the order.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned against mass gathering in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Ogun as Muslim faithful prepare to celebrate Eid el-Fitr on Monday and Tuesday.

Issuing the warning via the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police Force, the IGP, who advised Nigerians to go about their Eid el-Fitr celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowed to leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the order. 

A statement by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has congratulated Nigerians as the Muslim Ummah in the country celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr.

“The IGP notes that with citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It therefore enjoins citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders.”

