Ese Oruru: Bashir Ahmed Promises Twitter User To Influence Yunusa Dahiru's Court Conviction

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has promised a Twitter user to intervene in upturning the conviction of a Nigerian court.

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, had sentenced Yunusa Dahiru (Yellow) to 26 years imprisonment for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru. See Also CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison

Oruru was reportedly abducted by Dahiru in Bayelsa in 2015 as a 13-year-old before being taken to Kano State where she was allegedly forcefully married and impregnated by Dahiru.

A Twitter user, Hammad Yusuf Saleh, had asked Ahmed to intervene in upturning the conviction by the court which he says was manipulated.

His tweet reads, "Please Bashir, do something about Yunusa Yellow for Allah's sake, he is wrongly accused and sentenced, the whole matter is manipulated, we need to appeal for him."

Please Bashir do something about Yunusa Yellow for Allah's sake, he is wrongly accused and sentenced, the whole matter is manipulated, we need to appeal to for him ð¤²ð¤²ð¤² — HAMMAD YUSUF SALEH (@Al_ansariy_) May 22, 2020

In response, Ahmed said, "My brother, I do not have the power to do anything against the judgment of the court, but I will try to contact those whom I think are capable."