Ese Oruru: Bashir Ahmed Promises Twitter User To Influence Yunusa Dahiru's Court Conviction

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, had sentenced Yunusa Dahiru (Yellow) to 26 years imprisonment for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru.

by Saharareporters, New York May 22, 2020

Bashir Ahmed, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has promised a Twitter user to intervene in upturning the conviction of a Nigerian court.

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, had sentenced Yunusa Dahiru (Yellow) to 26 years imprisonment for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru.  See Also CRIME Ese Oruru: Court Sentences Abductor, Yinusa Dahiru, To 26 Years In Prison 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Oruru was reportedly abducted by Dahiru in Bayelsa in 2015 as a 13-year-old before being taken to Kano State where she was allegedly forcefully married and impregnated by Dahiru.

A Twitter user, Hammad Yusuf Saleh, had asked Ahmed to intervene in upturning the conviction by the court which he says was manipulated. 

His tweet reads, "Please Bashir, do something about Yunusa Yellow for Allah's sake, he is wrongly accused and sentenced, the whole matter is manipulated, we need to appeal for him."

In response, Ahmed said, "My brother, I do not have the power to do anything against the judgment of the court, but I will try to contact those whom I think are capable." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Lay Curses On Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, After Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News National Intelligence Agency Director-General Orders Investigation Into Leaked Information, Bars Directors From Traveling
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Scandal Kwara Civil Society Group Demands Forensic Audit Of Harmony Holdings Limited
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Visitors Not Treating COVID-19 Patients, Carrying Out 'Assigned Mission' In Nigeria —CCECC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Court Throws Out Nigeria's $1.1bn Oil Corruption Case Against Shell, Eni
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education President Buhari Appoints Godswill Obioma As New NECO Registrar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad