Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban

Sokoto State cleric, Sheikh Bello Yabo, has been arrested following a widely circulated video in which he condemned ban on Eid prayers, particularly in Kaduna State.

In the video, he called on Muslim faithful to rebel and confront authorities in any state Eid prayers marking end of Ramadan fast was banned to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The cleric claimed that governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, and others, who banned public gathering and Eid prayers were fighting Islam not Coronavirus.

The cleric also claimed Coronavirus was a lie.