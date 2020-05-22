Kano Commissioner Sacked For Allegedly Celebrating Abba Kyari's Death Recovers From COVID-19

Magaji was relieved of his duties for making comments about the late Kyari, who died of COVID-19 on April 18.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2020

Muazu Magaji, former Kano State Commissioner for Works, who was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly celebrating the death of former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has recovered from Coronavirus. 

Magaji was relieved of his duties for making comments about the late Kyari, who died of COVID-19 on April 18. 

Few weeks later, he tested positive for the virus May 7. 

Magaji announced his recovery and discharge on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said, “To the glory of Allah SWT, today Friday 22nd May, I have been confirmed COVIF-19 negative and discharged from isolation centre.”
See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Sacked Kano State Commissioner Who Mocked Abba Kyari Tests Positive For COVID-19 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Visitors Not Treating COVID-19 Patients, Carrying Out 'Assigned Mission' In Nigeria —CCECC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ten Family Members, Eight Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Twenty-seven More Workers In Oyo Company Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Lagos Records Four More COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Intelligence Agency Staff Write Buhari Against Ambassadorial Nominee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Republic Of Benin Businessman Investigated By EFCC For Alleged €29m Fraud Dies In Kirikiri Prison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Minister Orders Police To Interrogate Lawyer For Demanding His Investigation On Corrupt Practice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 17-year-old Wife Admits Murdering Husband In Bauchi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Court Throws Out Nigeria's $1.1bn Oil Corruption Case Against Shell, Eni
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Visitors Not Treating COVID-19 Patients, Carrying Out 'Assigned Mission' In Nigeria —CCECC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam COVID-19: Buhari To Observe Eid Prayers At Home With Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY RE: Femi Adesina: Our Bootlickers Are So Clever By Half By Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education President Buhari Appoints Godswill Obioma As New NECO Registrar
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Second Term Ticket Deal Was Reached With Obaseki, Akeredolu, Odigie-Oyegun Claims
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Ayade, The Cry Cry Baby In Peregrino House By Agba Jalingo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad