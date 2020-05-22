Kano Commissioner Sacked For Allegedly Celebrating Abba Kyari's Death Recovers From COVID-19

Muazu Magaji, former Kano State Commissioner for Works, who was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly celebrating the death of former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has recovered from Coronavirus.

Magaji was relieved of his duties for making comments about the late Kyari, who died of COVID-19 on April 18.

Few weeks later, he tested positive for the virus May 7.

Magaji announced his recovery and discharge on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said, “To the glory of Allah SWT, today Friday 22nd May, I have been confirmed COVIF-19 negative and discharged from isolation centre.”

