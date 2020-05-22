Twenty-seven More Workers In Oyo Company Test Positive For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said 27 more members of staff of iSON Xperiences located in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 63 members of staff had previously tested positive for the virus and are currently being isolated.

Makinde made this announcement on Friday via Twitter.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 28 suspected cases came back positive. Twenty-seven are from iSON Xperiences and the last case is from Akinyele Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 190."

