Activist Accuses Chief Judge Of Victimisation After Exposing His Involvement In Child Trafficking

A human rights activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, has accused the Chief Judge of Delta State, Marshal Umukoro, of victimisation by evicting him from his house over child trafficking allegation he levelled against him.

Aghogho alleged that he was unlawfully evicted from his rented apartment on Friday in the Abraka area of the state by court baliffs, members of Abraka vigilante and Divisional Police Officer of Abraka Police Station, Hassan Jimoh, on the orders of Justice Umukoro.

SaharaReporters had reported how the Chief Judge was working in conjunction with Emmanuel Dolor in trafficking children from the state.

He said in a bid to silence him and sweep the allegation under the carpet, the Chief Judge decided to hijack his case with suit number UNACC/384T/18, which bordered on tenancy matter at Ughelli North Area Customary Court in the state.

The activist alleged that Justice Umukoro forwarded all his petitions calling for the probe of child trafficking allegations by the National Judicial Commission to Chairman of the Area Customary Court, Attienie Harrison, and Department of State Service in Asaba.

He said, "The case upon which the unlawful eviction of 22/5/2020 was relied upon is still pending at NJC with a petition dated 7/10/19 and another dated 26/11/19 at the Code of Conduct, Abuja, with the said Ughelli North Area Customary Court Chairman among the subjects.

"Same case is still pending at the High Court of Justice, Ughelli, with suit number UHC/63/2020 where both the CJN and Delta State CJ are parties.

"This is a ploy by the CJN/NJC to silence me in order to permanently kill the allegation of child trafficking levelled against the CJN/NJC and Delta State Chief Judge."

Aghogho alleged that all adoption procedures in the state were in gross violation of the Child Right Act 2003 vis-a-vis the Delta State Child Right law 2008 and the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

He added that the Ministry of Women Affairs in the state under the supervision of the Delta State Judiciary headed by Umukoro was using the following bank accounts: ECO Bank 2152023855, Zenith Bank 1011047631, for the purpose of child trafficking/illegal adoption of children in the state.

The activist also said that his life was in danger as he had been threatened with arrest.

He therefore called on Nigerians and international community to come to his aid in safeguarding the life of innocent children being sold by government officials.

When our correspondent contacted Dolor for reaction, his phone rang out while text message sent to him were not answered.

Public Relations Officer and Head of Protocol, Delta High Court of Justice, Agbaragu Timothy, could not also be reached for comments.

