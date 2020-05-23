Zamfara Spends N2.9bn To Feed Muslim Faithful In State During Ramadan, N55.2m To Buy Cows For Eid-Fitr Celebration

The governor said N55.2m was earmarked to procure 280 cows which were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities to mark this year’s Eid-Fitr celebration.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2020

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said his government spent N2.9bn for Ramadan feeding as the fast comes to end.

Matawalle made this known in a state-wide broadcast to celebrate this year’s Eid-Fitr on Saturday.

The governor said N55.2m was earmarked to procure 280 cows which were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities to mark this year’s Eid-Fitr celebration.  Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

He said, “We have equally distributed a consignment of guinea brocade and textiles fabrics to 40,000 orphans across the state to enable them have new dresses for the Sallah celebration.

“I instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that salaries are paid from 18th of May to enable the civil servants prepare for the occasion.

“From the reports I received, most of the civil servants had received their salaries by the 20th of May.

“I urge you to adhere to the safety measures prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control such as wearing of face masks, avoiding crowded places and ensuring social distancing in all unions and congregations throughout this festivity and beyond.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Journalist Unlawfully Detained For Allegedly Criticising Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Charged To Court 16 Days After Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Have Taken Over Sokoto Communities, Sacked Traditional Rulers, Appointed Judges —Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Resumes Peace Deal With Bandits A Week After 10 Persons Were Killed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Ayade, The Cry Cry Baby In Peregrino House By Agba Jalingo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lagos State Speaker Must Go – Jail Him NOW! By Baba Aye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International United Nations Secretary-General Hails Africa’s Response To COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Journalist Unlawfully Detained For Allegedly Criticising Nigeria’s Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Charged To Court 16 Days After Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Accuses Chief Judge Of Victimisation After Exposing His Involvement In Child Trafficking
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International DNA Test Identifies Killer Of Former Rwandan PM
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Bandits Have Taken Over Sokoto Communities, Sacked Traditional Rulers, Appointed Judges —Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Declares UK Returnees COVID-19 Negative After Protesting Delay Of Result
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Raises Safety Concern After Bullet Pierces Through Ceiling Hours After Hoodlums Invaded Home
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Islamic Cleric In Ondo Attempts To Marry 16-year-old Girl As Ninth Wife, Court Stops Move
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad