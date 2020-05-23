Zamfara Spends N2.9bn To Feed Muslim Faithful In State During Ramadan, N55.2m To Buy Cows For Eid-Fitr Celebration

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said his government spent N2.9bn for Ramadan feeding as the fast comes to end.



Matawalle made this known in a state-wide broadcast to celebrate this year’s Eid-Fitr on Saturday.

The governor said N55.2m was earmarked to procure 280 cows which were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities to mark this year’s Eid-Fitr celebration. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

He said, “We have equally distributed a consignment of guinea brocade and textiles fabrics to 40,000 orphans across the state to enable them have new dresses for the Sallah celebration.

“I instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that salaries are paid from 18th of May to enable the civil servants prepare for the occasion.

“From the reports I received, most of the civil servants had received their salaries by the 20th of May.

“I urge you to adhere to the safety measures prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control such as wearing of face masks, avoiding crowded places and ensuring social distancing in all unions and congregations throughout this festivity and beyond.”

