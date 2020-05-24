An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has accused Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, of telling lies despite being an Islamic scholar.

SaharaReporters had reported how Dabiri-Erewa accused Pantami of chasing her and her staff out of a space offered to them by the Nigerian Communications Commission with armed security personnel.

She said staff were not even allowed to take their property after the armed men sealed the office.

In response, Pantami described Dabiri-Erewa's allegation as “a big fat lie”.

He said, “This is a fat lie from her. The owner of the building @NgComCommission has faulted her lies on their social media platforms. The minister has never given that directive to any gunman. We need to be very objective in reporting. I have never sent any gunmen there, and I have no one.”

Responding to Pantami’s comments, Dabiri-Erewa said the minister did that to her because she was a woman.

She said, “An Islamic scholar should not lie hon minister (Phd). You did that to me because I am a woman. Your disrespect for women is legendary. Left the ugly incident behind me since February.

"But pls release all our office equipment. Public office is transient.‪"