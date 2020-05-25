Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Five, Displace Others

One local told SaharaReporters on Monday that they are afraid to go back and claim the corpses of others currently unaccounted for and presumed dead because their villages were still occupied by the attackers.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2020

Armed Fulani herdsmen have attacked and killed at least five villagers, displacing others within seven communities situated in the Southern Kaduna axis of Kaduna State.

The assailants from May 19 to 24 attacked Idazau, Etissi, Bakin Kogi, Dutsen Gora, UN Gora, Pushu Kallah and Magunguna villages killing five persons, injuring 78, destroying 607 houses and rustling 231 cows in the process.

At least 51 people are also reported missing from these attacks. 

Some of the dead are Atuna Garba, Thomas Asoja and Manager Garba. 

Churches such as the Catholic Church in Idazau, ECWA in Etiissi, ECWA in Bakin Kogi as well as ECWA in Magunguna were also razed to the ground during the attacks.

SaharaReporters, New York

