Bishop Chases Worshippers Without Face Masks Out Of Enugu Church

He wondered why people were violating the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2020

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, on Sunday chased out worshipers who were not wearing face masks during the Holy Mass to mark the 2020 World Communications Day at the Holy Ghost Cathedral.

Onaga, who regretted that many Nigerians, especially residents of Enugu State, chose not to wear face masks, wondered why people were violating the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that had killed 336,430 people all over the world.

Delivering his sermon, the bishop charged media practitioners to use their various platforms to educate the people on the dangers associated with the non- observance of the WHO and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocols on the containment of the virus in the country.

