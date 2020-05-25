BREAKING: WHO Suspends Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment Over Safety Concerns

The World Health Organisation has suspended testing malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine, in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a virtual press conference on Monday, said the decision came after the publication last week of a study indicating that using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying.

Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by United States President, Donald Trump, and others as a possible treatment for the disease.

Trump had said he was taking the drug to help prevent infection.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the Hydroxychloroquine arm within the solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” Ghebreyesus said.