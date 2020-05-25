Ghana Boasts Of Recording Lowest COVID-19 Death Rate

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described the rate of death in Ghana amongst COVID-19 confirmed cases as one of the lowest in Africa and the world.

Akufo-Addo said this while delivering an address during a virtual Eid ul Fitr prayers led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, in Accra.

“This has been so since the very beginning of the outbreak over two months ago. The hard fact is that the rate of deaths in Ghana is very low, one per one million, i.e., 0.0001 per cent, one of the lowest in Africa and indeed in the world.

“The number of positive cases stands at 6,683, out of 194,763 tests conducted with 1,998 recoveries. This means that our positivity rate is 3.43 per cent, which again is one of the lowest in Africa and the world. By the grace of God, Ghanaians are not dying of this virus in the numbers that were originally anticipated and feared,” The President was quoted as saying in a report by Ghanaweb.

He said the COVID-19 deaths recorded in Ghana so far have been persons with underlining causes and diseases.

"Furthermore, virtually all the 32 COVID-19 related deaths were of persons with what the doctors call comorbidity, i.e., with other underlining causes and diseases. Most of them died within 24 hours of admission to hospital. May their souls rest in peace," the President added.

Ghana has recorded 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,683 with 1,998 recoveries and 32 deaths as of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Greater Accra has the highest cases with 4,798 followed by Ashanti with 1,049 then Central with 299. Ahafo and Bono East are the only regions yet to record any case.