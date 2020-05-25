How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami

The duo had been embroiled in a disagreement since February this year after Pantami ordered the eviction of the agency from the building accommodating it.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2020

More facts have emerged on how late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyrari, failed to treat and forward a letter written by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to President Buhari on the crisis between the agency and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

The duo had been embroiled in a disagreement since February this year after Pantami ordered the eviction of the agency from the building accommodating it.  L-R: Isa Pantami, Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Signal

In a letter obtained by SaharaReporters dated February 13, 2020 with reference number NIDC/CM/001/20/1 and addressed to the President through the Chief of Staff, Kyari, Dabiri-Erewa explained how the minister forcefully ejected staff of the commission from the 5th floor of the Nigeria Communication Commission Annex Complex in Jabi, Abuja.

The letter reads, “I write Your Excellency to bring to your urgent attention the forceful takeover and ejection of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission from its office at the 5th floor of the NCC Annex Complex in Jabi, Abuja. This is at the instance and directive of the Hon Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami.

“Your Excellency, I write to bring this ugly situation to your notice and for your urgent attention and do request your quick intervention in resolving this." 

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that the letter never got to President Buhari’s desk, leaving the minister to continue to wield raw power on the issue.

A senior official of the commission, who confirmed this to SaharaReporters, also revealed that Secretary to the Government of Federation, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who were all copied in the letter could not also do anything to handle the situation.  See Also Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

When our correspondent visited the NCC Complex on Monday, security operatives were spotted at main gate of the building screening persons going in and out of the place.

The crisis between Dabiri-Erewa and Pantami reached a new height on Sunday when the two of them engaged in Twitter brawl.

Denying evicting the commission from the NCC building, Pantami said, “This is a fat lie from her. The owner of the building @NgComCommission has faulted her lies on their social media platforms. The minister has never given that directive to any gunman. We need to be very objective in reporting. I have never sent any gunmen there, and I have no one.”

But responding to the minister swiftly, Dabiri-Erewa said, “An Islamic scholar should not lie hon minister (Phd). You did that to me because I am a woman. Your disrespect for women is legendary. Left the ugly incident behind me since February.

“But please release all our office equipment. Public office is transient.‪” 

See Also Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Demolition: Hotel Owner Knocks Governor Wike Over Detention Of Employee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal United States Government Demands Fresh Probe Of African Development Bank’s President, Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Atheist Sallah Message To Muslims By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former Imo Broadcasting Corporation Director General Stabs Wife To Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Demolition: Hotel Owner Knocks Governor Wike Over Detention Of Employee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Katsina: Over 600 Persons Displaced By Bandits Living On Football Field
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Another Chinese Company In Ogun Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Dashed Hopes: How Nigerian Research Agencies Spent N500m On Clinical Trials Of Local Drugs With No Commercial Output
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WHO Suspends Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment Over Safety Concerns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad