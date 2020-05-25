Katsina: Over 600 Persons Displaced By Bandits Living On Football Field

Over 600 people, mostly women and children displaced by bandits across Katsina State, are now living on a football field in ATC Katsina.  More displaced persons are still trooping in to the place while appeals for food assistance are being made. 

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2020

Over 600 people, mostly women and children displaced by bandits across Katsina State, are now living on a football field in ATC Katsina. 

More displaced persons are still trooping in to the place while appeals for food assistance are being made. 

The displaced persons are also taking refuge in other parts of Katsina city. 

At least 400 persons are taking refuge at Bebeji Mechanic village and 360 people are taking refuge at Yammawa. 

Also, over 100 displaced persons are currently taking refuge at Tudun Baras.

Persistent attacks by gunmen had displaced hundreds of people particularly in Batsari, Safana, Jibia, Kankara, Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas.

Recall that last year Katsina State Government entered into a peace agreement with bandits terrorising residents of the state with an offer of amnesty. 

Displaced persons, especially women and children, have been seen in recent days moving from one point to another across Katsina city begging for food.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Bandits Currently Attacking Two Katsina Communities 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Five, Displace Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Resumes Peace Deal With Bandits A Week After 10 Persons Were Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Niger Delta Avengers Blow Up Oil Pipelines To Kaduna, Warri Refineries‎
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Buhari’s Aides Frustrating Dialogue With Niger Delta Avengers, Bayelsa Elders Claim
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Former President Jonathan, Tompolo, Akpabio, Wike, Dokpesi, Others Named As Sponsors Of Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency Despite Avengers' Ceasefire, Nigerian Air Force To Deploy More Troops To Niger Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria's Communication Minister, Pantami, Asks Gunmen To Chase Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Other NIDCOM Staff From Office Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics An Islamic Scholar Should Not Lie, Your Disrespect For Women Legendary —Abike Dabiri-Erewa Blasts Nigeria's Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal United States Government Demands Fresh Probe Of African Development Bank’s President, Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Atheist Sallah Message To Muslims By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former Imo Broadcasting Corporation Director General Stabs Wife To Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Chief Of Staff To President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Triggered ‘Fight’ Between Abike Dabiri-Erewa And Communications Minister, Pantami
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Demolition: Hotel Owner Knocks Governor Wike Over Detention Of Employee
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Another Chinese Company In Ogun Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Dashed Hopes: How Nigerian Research Agencies Spent N500m On Clinical Trials Of Local Drugs With No Commercial Output
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WHO Suspends Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment Over Safety Concerns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Asked To Investigate Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad