Katsina: Over 600 Persons Displaced By Bandits Living On Football Field

Over 600 people, mostly women and children displaced by bandits across Katsina State, are now living on a football field in ATC Katsina.

More displaced persons are still trooping in to the place while appeals for food assistance are being made.

The displaced persons are also taking refuge in other parts of Katsina city.

At least 400 persons are taking refuge at Bebeji Mechanic village and 360 people are taking refuge at Yammawa.

Also, over 100 displaced persons are currently taking refuge at Tudun Baras.

Persistent attacks by gunmen had displaced hundreds of people particularly in Batsari, Safana, Jibia, Kankara, Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas.

Recall that last year Katsina State Government entered into a peace agreement with bandits terrorising residents of the state with an offer of amnesty.

Displaced persons, especially women and children, have been seen in recent days moving from one point to another across Katsina city begging for food.

