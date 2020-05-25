Pressurise UK To Release Diezani For Trial, Magu Urges Nigerians

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has asked Nigerians in the Diaspora to put pressure on the United Kingdom to release a former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, to face trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

Magu made the plea during a virtual town hall meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora, Vanguard reports.

The EFCC boss assured Nigerians in the Diaspora of business protection at home, stressing that local fraudsters frustrating Diasporans from investing in Nigeria would henceforth be dealt with.

He said the EFCC was aware of the frustration, uncertainties and risks which local fraudsters are posing to credible businessmen and women abroad, who wish to invest in the Nigerian economy.

“The EFCC is ready to offer intelligence services to anyone seeking genuine business partners in Nigeria. The profiles of potential business partners in Nigeria would be obtained and delivered to the foreign-based investors and this would assist them in taking decisions on whom to partner with locally.

“We can also offer intelligence on any line of business desired by the Nigerian in the Diaspora. We are ready to do all these to encourage credible and serious investors who do not want to be defrauded by fraudsters at home”.

Magu charged Nigerians in the Diaspora to avail themselves of the opportunities in the country

and bring more investments into the local economy.

He also tasked them to support the anti-graft war by exposing foreign assets of local politicians by taking advantage of the government’s whistleblowing policy.

Magu expressed displeasure over the continued difficulties being faced by the EFCC to bring Allison-Madueke to trial, stressing that Nigerians in the United Kingdom should form pressure groups to demand her trial.

He said, “Nigerians in the United Kingdom need to collaborate with the EFCC more and pressure the authorities there to assist the EFCC in bringing Diezani to trial.

“Does it not bother Nigerians in that country that Diezani has not been brought to trial for the heinous allegations of corruption against her in Nigeria?”