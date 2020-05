South Africa has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A total of 12,922 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1,034 new cases of COVID-19. A medical staff works at a COVID-19 testing point in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 15, 2020.

"Regrettably, we report 52 new COVID-19-related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones.

"The total number of recoveries is 11917," the South African authorities said.